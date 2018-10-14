NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018

_____

379 FPUS51 KALY 140512

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

NYZ033-140815-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ052-140815-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-140815-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ065-140815-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-140815-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-140815-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ032-140815-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a

chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ042-140815-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ083-140815-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ043-140815-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ084-140815-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-140815-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ039-140815-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-140815-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ047-140815-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-140815-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-140815-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-140815-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-140815-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-140815-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-140815-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-140815-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-140815-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ059-140815-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ063-140815-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ064-140815-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ066-140815-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

112 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather