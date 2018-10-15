NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ052-152000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ058-152000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around

40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ065-152000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ041-152000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-152000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ032-152000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a

chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ042-152000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ083-152000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-152000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ084-152000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-152000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

NYZ039-152000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ040-152000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Colder with lows

around 30. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-152000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ048-152000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows around 30.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ049-152000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ050-152000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ051-152000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ053-152000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ054-152000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ060-152000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ061-152000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ059-152000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ063-152000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ064-152000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ066-152000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

350 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

