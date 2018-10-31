NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

222 FPUS51 KALY 310103

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

NYZ033-310800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late this evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-310800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph

late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ058-310800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ065-310800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-310800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ038-310800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-310800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ042-310800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ083-310800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ043-310800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ084-310800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ082-310800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-310800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph late this

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-310800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph late this

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-310800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-310800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-310800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph

late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-310800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ051-310800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ053-310800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ054-310800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-310800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ061-310800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ059-310800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ063-310800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-310800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ066-310800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

901 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

