NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 30. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 30.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the

lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the

lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the

lower 50s after midnight. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the

mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

627 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

