NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
_____
004 FPUS51 KALY 021042
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
NYZ033-022000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers
this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ052-022000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
$$
NYZ058-022000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature
around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Windy and much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ065-022000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs around
70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ041-022000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much warmer with highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ038-022000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with isolated thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much warmer with
highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 this
afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy and much cooler. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ032-022000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers
this afternoon. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ042-022000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-022000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ043-022000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ084-022000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much warmer
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ082-022000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as cool with highs
around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ039-022000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ040-022000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much warmer with highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around
40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ047-022000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much warmer with
highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy and much cooler. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ048-022000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much warmer with highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, windy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around
40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ049-022000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much warmer with highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
$$
NYZ050-022000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much warmer with highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
$$
NYZ051-022000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much warmer with highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ053-022000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
$$
NYZ054-022000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much warmer. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows around 30. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ060-022000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ061-022000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ059-022000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ063-022000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler
with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ064-022000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ066-022000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
640 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
