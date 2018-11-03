NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
NYZ033-040800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers this
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing
to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ052-040800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers this evening. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph this evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ058-040800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow showers this
evening. Breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ065-040800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ041-040800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ038-040800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening,
then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Breezy,
cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ032-040800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this evening.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph this evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ042-040800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers this evening. Much
colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph this evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ083-040800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers this evening. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ043-040800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ084-040800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ082-040800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers this
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ039-040800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers this evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ040-040800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ047-040800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ048-040800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers this evening. Windy,
cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ049-040800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers this evening. Breezy and
much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ050-040800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers this evening. Breezy and
much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ051-040800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ053-040800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers this evening. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph this evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ054-040800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers this evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ060-040800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ061-040800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers this evening. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph this evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ059-040800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ063-040800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows around 30.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ064-040800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ066-040800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
