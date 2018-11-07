NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NYZ033-072100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain or snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

30. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ052-072100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ058-072100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow and sleet in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-072100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ041-072100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ038-072100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-072100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain or snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ042-072100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ083-072100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ043-072100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ084-072100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ082-072100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ039-072100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ040-072100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ047-072100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-072100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ049-072100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ050-072100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ051-072100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-072100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-072100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ060-072100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ061-072100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-072100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ063-072100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-072100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ066-072100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

613 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

$$

