NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers

likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

17. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ052-102115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ058-102115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow or rain showers this

morning. Blustery. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 55 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ065-102115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers or a slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then snow showers likely or a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then snow or rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

17. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers this

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then snow or rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Colder

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly this

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. A chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then snow or rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Blustery, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to around 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery, cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then snow or rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery, cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

327 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

