NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 12, 2018

_____

357 FPUS51 KALY 130907

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

NYZ033-132100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ052-132100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ058-132100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers or

a slight chance of sleet this afternoon. Little or no additional

snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ065-132100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ041-132100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Snow or rain or sleet likely this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ038-132100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with

highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ032-132100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ042-132100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow or rain likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ083-132100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows

around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow

in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ043-132100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ084-132100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ082-132100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain

in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ039-132100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Snow or rain or sleet this morning, then rain or snow

likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow

in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ040-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain or snow or sleet this morning, then a chance of rain

or snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow

in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ047-132100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain or sleet this morning, then a chance of rain or snow

or sleet this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow

in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ048-132100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain or sleet likely this morning, then a chance of rain or

snow or sleet this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow

in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ049-132100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ050-132100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then a chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ051-132100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or snow or sleet

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ053-132100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ054-132100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely or a chance of snow or

sleet this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-132100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ061-132100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely or a slight chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ059-132100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ063-132100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or sleet or rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ064-132100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or sleet or rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-132100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet or rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Additional light sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

