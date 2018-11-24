NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018
_____
991 FPUS51 KALY 240809
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
NYZ033-242100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Freezing rain. Ice
accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain or
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around
20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ052-242100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ058-242100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs
around 30. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ065-242100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
around 30.
$$
NYZ041-242100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ038-242100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ032-242100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow or sleet likely in the morning, then rain or
snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ042-242100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Freezing rain. Ice accumulation
around one quarter of an inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain or
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ083-242100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ043-242100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ084-242100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of snow
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ082-242100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with freezing
rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as
cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ039-242100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ040-242100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ047-242100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ048-242100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ049-242100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ050-242100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ051-242100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ053-242100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ054-242100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs around
40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Light snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ060-242100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ061-242100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ059-242100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ063-242100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the
afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ064-242100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ066-242100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40.
East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather