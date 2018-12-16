NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018



ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, snow and

sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ052-162115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet or rain or freezing rain and snow likely.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow and sleet likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow, freezing rain and rain after midnight. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ058-162115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet or freezing rain and snow. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Additional ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow, mainly in

the evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery, colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Blustery,

cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ065-162115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ041-162115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain or snow or sleet and freezing rain likely.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow, freezing rain and rain after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

NYZ038-162115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet or rain or snow and freezing rain likely.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow likely,

mainly in the evening. Additional snow accumulation around an inch.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ032-162115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow or sleet with

a slight chance of freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow or rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ042-162115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Snow

likely, mainly in the evening. Snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ083-162115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain or

sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow likely,

mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

NYZ043-162115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow or sleet.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow likely,

mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

NYZ084-162115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet or rain or snow and freezing rain likely.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain or sleet likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow, freezing rain and rain after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

NYZ082-162115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow likely,

mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

NYZ039-162115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain or snow or sleet and rain likely.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow likely,

mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ040-162115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain or snow or sleet likely. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow or rain or

sleet likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ047-162115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet or freezing rain and snow likely. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow or sleet

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around

30 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery, colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ048-162115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow or rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow or sleet

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery, colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ049-162115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet, rain and freezing rain or snow likely.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow or rain or

sleet likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 40.

NYZ050-162115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet, rain and freezing rain or snow likely.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow and sleet likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow, freezing rain and rain after midnight. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

NYZ051-162115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet or snow with freezing rain likely. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow or sleet

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows around

17. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ053-162115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet or rain or freezing rain and snow likely.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow and sleet in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ054-162115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet or rain or freezing rain and snow likely.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Sleet in the evening,

then a chance of snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ060-162115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain with sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or sleet in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow or sleet after midnight. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ061-162115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Sleet likely with freezing

rain in the evening, then a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ059-162115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet or rain or snow with freezing rain likely.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow and sleet in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ063-162115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain, sleet and freezing rain. Sleet accumulation

around an inch. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Sleet or snow with possible rain or freezing rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ064-162115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain or sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or sleet in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow or sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ066-162115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1259 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

