NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the upper
20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Temperature rising
to around 15 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after midnight. Not
as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the
upper 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sleet in the morning. Rain. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in
the afternoon.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s
in the afternoon.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 40. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet or snow likely after
midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into
the lower 20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the upper
20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Temperature rising
to around 20 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after midnight. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in
the afternoon.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows around 18. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the upper
20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after
midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sleet in the morning. Rain. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the
afternoon.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after
midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sleet likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs around 30.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after
midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sleet in the morning. Rain. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the upper
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after
midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower
30s in the afternoon.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower
30s in the afternoon.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower
30s in the afternoon.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower
30s in the afternoon.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s
in the afternoon.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s
in the afternoon.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower
30s in the afternoon.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly
in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature
rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
622 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near
steady temperature around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
