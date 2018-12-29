NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018

382 FPUS51 KALY 290941

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

NYZ033-292115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet or freezing rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold

with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ052-292115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this morning. Cooler

with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ058-292115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-292115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-292115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Light sleet accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ038-292115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow or rain showers this morning,

then scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ032-292115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow and sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Light sleet accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

20. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-292115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sleet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow or sleet in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ083-292115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers this morning.

Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow, sleet and freezing rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ043-292115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ084-292115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ082-292115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Light sleet accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ039-292115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Light sleet accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ040-292115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Light sleet accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ047-292115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ048-292115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

this afternoon. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Light sleet accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ049-292115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ050-292115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this morning. Highs

around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ051-292115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

this afternoon. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into

the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ053-292115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ054-292115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Light sleet accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-292115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ061-292115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated rain showers. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ059-292115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ063-292115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-292115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ066-292115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

441 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NAS

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather