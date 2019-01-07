NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019

192 FPUS51 KALY 070845

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

NYZ033-072115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows

around 15. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow

and sleet accumulation around an inch possible. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows 15 to

20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs around 20.

NYZ052-072115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely, a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ058-072115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low

as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising

into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold

with lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

NYZ065-072115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet, snow likely with a

chance of rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around

40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ041-072115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch

possible. Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then snow or rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ038-072115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the evening, then

snow or sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising

into the upper 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain likely, a chance of rain and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ032-072115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold

with lows around 18. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch possible. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs around 20.

NYZ042-072115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows

around 14. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet

in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow.

Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 below. Highs around 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20.

NYZ083-072115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with

lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain

or sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch

possible. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs around 20.

NYZ043-072115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with

lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of rain and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation around an inch possible. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then snow or rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

NYZ084-072115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with

lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of rain and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation around an inch possible. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Additional light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ082-072115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold with lows

around 16. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet with possible freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ039-072115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows

around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Sleet, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow.

Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

NYZ040-072115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows

around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs around 20.

NYZ047-072115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or

sleet or freezing rain likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper

20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

NYZ048-072115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with

lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and snow or sleet likely or

a chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20.

NYZ049-072115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely, a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ050-072115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely or a chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ051-072115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or

sleet likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the

mid 20s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet likely, a chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ053-072115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely or a chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ054-072115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with

lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely or a chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs around 20.

NYZ060-072115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, snow likely, a chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ061-072115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Colder with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature

rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely, a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then snow or

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ059-072115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, snow likely, a chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ063-072115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 10 above.

NYZ064-072115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance

of rain in the morning. Little or no additional sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow, mainly in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around

40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ066-072115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Colder with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely or a chance of rain

in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow, mainly in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to

15. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

