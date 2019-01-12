NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 11. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 16. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 below. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Wind chill values

as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 6 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 11. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 8 below. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 17. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 17. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 4 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 4 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 below. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs around 30.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 16. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to

22. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to

22. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

354 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

