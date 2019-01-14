NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
NYZ033-142100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around
5 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows around zero. Highs around 5 above.
NYZ052-142100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
NYZ058-142100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as
zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
NYZ065-142100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ041-142100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower
20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.
NYZ038-142100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Temperature
rising to around 19 after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values
as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows
around 10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows around
5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
NYZ032-142100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 11. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as
cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows 5 below to zero. Highs zero to 5 above
zero.
NYZ042-142100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 19.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values
as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around
10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows
around zero. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 10 above.
NYZ083-142100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around
16. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower
20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.
NYZ043-142100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around
16. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
NYZ084-142100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
NYZ082-142100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to
around 16 after midnight. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below.
NYZ039-142100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 16. Temperature
rising to around 18 after midnight. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
NYZ040-142100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Temperature
rising to around 18 after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
NYZ047-142100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 12.
Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
NYZ048-142100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
NYZ049-142100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in
the morning.
NYZ050-142100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in
the morning.
NYZ051-142100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
10 below after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
NYZ053-142100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
NYZ054-142100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 15. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as
zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
NYZ060-142100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs around 20.
NYZ061-142100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
NYZ059-142100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs around 20.
NYZ063-142100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower
20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
NYZ064-142100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows around 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ066-142100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
515 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 13. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows around 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
