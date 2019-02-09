NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

NYZ033-100900-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder with lows around 1 below. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 14 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold.

Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning,

then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ052-100900-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ058-100900-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 9 above.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet in the evening, then sleet after

midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-100900-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 17. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Sleet in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet in the evening, then freezing rain

and sleet after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow. Not as

cool with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ041-100900-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ038-100900-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 9 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ032-100900-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 1 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold.

Highs in the mid 20s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning,

then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ042-100900-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold.

Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ083-100900-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold.

Highs in the mid 20s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain likely.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ043-100900-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold.

Highs in the mid 20s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain likely.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ084-100900-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain likely.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ082-100900-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

4 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 11 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold.

Highs in the lower 20s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ039-100900-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Cold with lows around 12. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning,

then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ040-100900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 8 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or

rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning,

then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ047-100900-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 9 above.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-100900-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning,

then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ049-100900-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

11. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain or sleet in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain likely.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ050-100900-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain likely.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ051-100900-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this evening. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ053-100900-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder with lows around 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ054-100900-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ060-100900-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 18. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 11.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet after midnight.

Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.

Not as cool with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ061-100900-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet after midnight.

Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ059-100900-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Cold with lows around 18. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet in the evening, then sleet after

midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.

Not as cool with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ063-100900-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Cold with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 11. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet. Moderate snow

accumulation. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain or sleet in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-100900-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Cold with lows around 20. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 14. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Sleet in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet in the evening, then freezing rain

and sleet after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. A chance of snow. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-100900-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

414 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 14. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Sleet in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet in the evening, then freezing rain

and sleet after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

