Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

NYZ033-152000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ052-152000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ058-152000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ065-152000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

around 30.

NYZ041-152000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ038-152000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ032-152000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Much colder with

highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ042-152000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ083-152000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ043-152000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ084-152000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ082-152000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery and much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ039-152000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ040-152000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ047-152000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ048-152000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ049-152000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ050-152000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ051-152000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ053-152000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ054-152000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ060-152000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ061-152000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ059-152000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ063-152000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ064-152000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

NYZ066-152000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

339 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

