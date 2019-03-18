NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
NYZ033-182015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as
cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain or snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ052-182015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ058-182015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ065-182015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
$$
NYZ041-182015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ038-182015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ032-182015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this
morning. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light
snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around
10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ042-182015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs around 40. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ083-182015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ043-182015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ084-182015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ082-182015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this
morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ039-182015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
$$
NYZ040-182015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ047-182015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,
then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ048-182015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ049-182015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ050-182015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ051-182015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows
around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ053-182015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ054-182015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
$$
NYZ060-182015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ061-182015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ059-182015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ063-182015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ064-182015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
$$
NYZ066-182015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
344 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
