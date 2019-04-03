NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019
336 FPUS51 KALY 030840
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 030838
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
NYZ033-032000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this morning, then
scattered rain showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around
18. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or sleet after
midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ052-032000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Windy with
highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows around 30. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to around
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ058-032000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain
or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ065-032000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ041-032000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ038-032000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this morning, then
scattered rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ032-032000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Isolated snow showers this morning. Scattered rain showers. Breezy
with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery,
cold with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain or a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
NYZ042-032000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Breezy
with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ083-032000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ043-032000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ084-032000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around
40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ082-032000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Windy with highs
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy, cold
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
50 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow or rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet and snow in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow likely in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ039-032000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated rain showers. Windy with highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with rain likely or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ040-032000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with rain or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ047-032000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy, cold
with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ048-032000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Very
windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Very windy and cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with rain likely or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ049-032000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows around 30. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to around
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around
40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ050-032000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows around 30. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to around
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around
40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ051-032000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Very
windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Very windy and cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with rain likely or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ053-032000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Windy and
not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows around 30. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ054-032000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ060-032000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west
around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ061-032000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Breezy
and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around
40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ059-032000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ063-032000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely
in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ064-032000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
45 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ066-032000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
