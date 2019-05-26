NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

NYZ033-262000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ052-262000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ058-262000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

NYZ065-262000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ041-262000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ038-262000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ032-262000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ042-262000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ083-262000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ043-262000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ084-262000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-262000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ039-262000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ040-262000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ047-262000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ048-262000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ049-262000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ050-262000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ051-262000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ053-262000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ054-262000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ060-262000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ061-262000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ059-262000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ063-262000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ064-262000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ066-262000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

