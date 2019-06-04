NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

334 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

NYZ033-042000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ052-042000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ058-042000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ065-042000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ041-042000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-042000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

this afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ032-042000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ042-042000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ083-042000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-042000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ084-042000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ082-042000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-042000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ040-042000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-042000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not

as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-042000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ049-042000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-042000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ051-042000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-042000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ054-042000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-042000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ061-042000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ059-042000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ063-042000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ064-042000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ066-042000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

