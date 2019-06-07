NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

NYZ033-070800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ052-070800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ058-070800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ065-070800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ041-070800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ038-070800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ032-070800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ042-070800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ083-070800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ043-070800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

NYZ084-070800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ082-070800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ039-070800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows around

50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

NYZ040-070800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows around

50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

NYZ047-070800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ048-070800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ049-070800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ050-070800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ051-070800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ053-070800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ054-070800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ060-070800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ061-070800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ059-070800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ063-070800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ064-070800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ066-070800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

110 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

