NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
