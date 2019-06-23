NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
NYZ033-232000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ052-232000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ058-232000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ065-232000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ041-232000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,
increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ038-232000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ032-232000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ042-232000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ083-232000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ043-232000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ084-232000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ082-232000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ039-232000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ040-232000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ047-232000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ048-232000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ049-232000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ050-232000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ051-232000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ053-232000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ054-232000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ060-232000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ061-232000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ059-232000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ063-232000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ064-232000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs around 80. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ066-232000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
