NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019
_____
300 FPUS51 KALY 270751
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 270750
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
NYZ033-272000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ052-272000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ058-272000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ065-272000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ041-272000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid
80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ038-272000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ032-272000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ042-272000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ083-272000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ043-272000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid
80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ084-272000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ082-272000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ039-272000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ040-272000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ047-272000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ048-272000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ049-272000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ050-272000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ051-272000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ053-272000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ054-272000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ060-272000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ061-272000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ059-272000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ063-272000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the
morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ064-272000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ066-272000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather