Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

NYZ033-272000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ052-272000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ058-272000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ065-272000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ041-272000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ038-272000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ032-272000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ042-272000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ083-272000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ043-272000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ084-272000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ082-272000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ039-272000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ040-272000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ047-272000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ048-272000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ049-272000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ050-272000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ051-272000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ053-272000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ054-272000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ060-272000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ061-272000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

NYZ059-272000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ063-272000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ064-272000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ066-272000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

350 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

