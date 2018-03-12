NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 11, 2018

NYZ009-122100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ015-122100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ016-122100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ017-122100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ018-122100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ022-122100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ023-122100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ024-122100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches possible. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ025-122100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ036-122100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ037-122100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ044-122100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ045-122100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ046-122100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ055-122100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ056-122100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ057-122100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ062-122100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

230 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

