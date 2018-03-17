NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-172000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated flurries. Highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ015-172000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ016-172000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated flurries. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ017-172000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated flurries. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-172000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated flurries. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ022-172000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-172000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ024-172000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ025-172000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ036-172000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated flurries. Lows around 20.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated flurries. Highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs around 30.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ037-172000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated flurries. Lows around 20.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated flurries. Highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs around 30.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ044-172000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated flurries. Highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-172000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated flurries. Highs around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ046-172000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated flurries. Blustery with highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ055-172000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-172000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ057-172000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated flurries in the afternoon. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ062-172000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

