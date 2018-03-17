NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

522 FPUS51 KBGM 172331

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-180800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows zero to 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-180800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ016-180800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ017-180800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-180800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 10. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ022-180800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-180800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ024-180800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ025-180800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ036-180800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ037-180800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ044-180800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-180800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

near 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ046-180800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-180800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-180800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ057-180800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ062-180800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast