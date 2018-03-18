NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

787 FPUS51 KBGM 181731

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-182000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows zero to

5 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-182000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries after midnight. Lows

15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ016-182000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries after midnight. Lows

near 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ017-182000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries after midnight. Lows

10 TO 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ018-182000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries after midnight. Lows

5 to 10 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ022-182000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of flurries after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ023-182000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries after midnight. Lows

15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ024-182000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ025-182000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 10. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ036-182000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-182000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 5 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ044-182000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ045-182000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ046-182000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-182000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ056-182000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ057-182000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ062-182000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

