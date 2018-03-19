NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

041 FPUS51 KBGM 190831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-192000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ015-192000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ016-192000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ017-192000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ018-192000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ022-192000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ023-192000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ024-192000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ025-192000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ036-192000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ037-192000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ044-192000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ045-192000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ046-192000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ055-192000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ056-192000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ057-192000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ062-192000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

