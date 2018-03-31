NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

_____

250 FPUS51 KBGM 311131

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-312000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-312000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 30.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ016-312000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ017-312000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-312000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers in the morning. A chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-312000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-312000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-312000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-312000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-312000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-312000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ044-312000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-312000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-312000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-312000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-312000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow and rain showers likely in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-312000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-312000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles and light snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast