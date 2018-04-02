NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

NYZ009-020800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ015-020800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows around 40. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ016-020800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ017-020800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ018-020800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Blustery with highs around 50. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ022-020800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ023-020800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows around 40. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ024-020800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ025-020800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ036-020800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ037-020800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ044-020800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows around 40. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ045-020800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Brisk with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ046-020800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Brisk with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ055-020800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ056-020800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ057-020800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Brisk with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-020800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

