NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

NYZ009-082000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ015-082000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ016-082000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ017-082000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ018-082000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ022-082000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ023-082000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ024-082000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers late this

morning, then scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ025-082000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ036-082000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ037-082000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ044-082000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ045-082000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ046-082000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ055-082000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers late this morning, then

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ056-082000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers late this morning, then

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ057-082000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated snow showers late this

morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ062-082000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows

15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

