NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

888 FPUS51 KBGM 140531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

NYZ009-142000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. East

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-142000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. Rain showers in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-142000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain with a

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-142000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain with a

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-142000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain with a

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-142000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of freezing drizzle. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ023-142000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-142000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-142000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-142000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

freezing drizzle. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain

in the evening, then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 30. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-142000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

freezing drizzle. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain with a

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-142000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain with

a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-142000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-142000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing drizzle in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then freezing

rain with a chance of rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-142000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-142000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and freezing

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-142000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM

EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing drizzle in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-142000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM

EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of freezing drizzle. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

