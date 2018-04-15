NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-150800-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain late this evening. Sleet and freezing rain. Patchy
fog. Little or no sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation of
up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ015-150800-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Patchy fog. Rain after midnight.
Additional ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain with rain likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ016-150800-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ017-150800-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain with rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation around
a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ018-150800-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Sleet late this evening. Rain or freezing rain. Patchy
fog. Little or no sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation of
up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain or rain likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in
the upper 40s. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ022-150800-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. A chance of rain late this evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Additional ice accumulation
of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 40.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ023-150800-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain and freezing rain
in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Blustery with lows in
the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ024-150800-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. A chance of rain late
this evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Blustery with lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ025-150800-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain. Patchy fog after midnight.
Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain with freezing rain
likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ036-150800-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely or rain late this evening, then
freezing rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Additional ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 30. East winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and
freezing rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up
to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
evening, then rain and freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming east 25 to 30 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ037-150800-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Sleet late this evening. Freezing rain or rain. Patchy
fog. Little or no sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation of
up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then freezing rain
likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Windy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ044-150800-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Freezing rain. Patchy fog after midnight.
Additional ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing rain with rain
likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs around 40. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ045-150800-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain late this
evening, then rain and freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Additional ice accumulation of up to a tenth of
an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain and freezing rain
likely, mainly in the morning. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of
an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Blustery with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ046-150800-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain late this
evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Additional ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain and rain in the evening,
then rain and freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with possible thunderstorms and freezing rain. Windy
with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ055-150800-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Blustery with lows in
the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ056-150800-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ057-150800-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain late this
evening, then rain and freezing rain likely after midnight.
Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Freezing rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain, freezing rain with a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.
Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ062-150800-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1030 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain likely after
midnight. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain in the evening, then rain,
freezing rain with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
