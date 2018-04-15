NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 7:37 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
NYZ009-152000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Freezing rain and rain showers early this morning,
then rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain this
afternoon. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ015-152000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with
lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ016-152000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ017-152000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ018-152000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of
freezing rain early this morning, then a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs around 50. East winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ022-152000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ023-152000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with
lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ024-152000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ025-152000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ036-152000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Freezing rain
likely early this morning, then a chance of freezing rain this
afternoon. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming east 25 to 30 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ037-152000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Rain showers
early this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ044-152000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ045-152000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the
evening, then rain showers after midnight. Blustery with lows in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 50. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ046-152000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Freezing rain
likely early this morning, then a chance of freezing rain this
afternoon. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. Rain showers. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs around 50. East
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ055-152000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Blustery with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 50. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ056-152000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ057-152000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of
rain showers early this morning, then a slight chance of rain
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery with lows
in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ062-152000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of freezing rain. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
