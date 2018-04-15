NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

335 FPUS51 KBGM 151131

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-152000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Freezing rain and rain showers early this morning,

then rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain this

afternoon. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ015-152000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ016-152000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ017-152000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ018-152000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain early this morning, then a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs around 50. East winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ022-152000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ023-152000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ024-152000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ025-152000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ036-152000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Freezing rain

likely early this morning, then a chance of freezing rain this

afternoon. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming east 25 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ037-152000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Rain showers

early this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-152000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ045-152000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Blustery with lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 50. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ046-152000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Freezing rain

likely early this morning, then a chance of freezing rain this

afternoon. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. Rain showers. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs around 50. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ055-152000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Blustery with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 50. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ056-152000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ057-152000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

rain showers early this morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery with lows

in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ062-152000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of freezing rain. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

