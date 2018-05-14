NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 7:38 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018
_____
434 FPUS51 KBGM 142331
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-150800-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ015-150800-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ016-150800-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ017-150800-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ018-150800-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ022-150800-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ023-150800-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ024-150800-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ025-150800-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ036-150800-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ037-150800-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ044-150800-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ045-150800-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ046-150800-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ055-150800-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ056-150800-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ057-150800-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ062-150800-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
