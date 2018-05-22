NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:37 am, Tuesday, May 22, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018
559 FPUS51 KBGM 220531
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-222000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-222000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ016-222000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ017-222000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-222000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-222000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ023-222000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ024-222000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-222000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ036-222000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-222000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-222000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-222000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ046-222000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ055-222000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ056-222000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ057-222000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ062-222000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
