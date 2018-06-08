NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

