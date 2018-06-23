NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
NYZ009-232000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ015-232000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ016-232000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ017-232000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ018-232000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ022-232000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-232000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ024-232000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ025-232000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ036-232000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ037-232000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-232000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ045-232000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ046-232000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ055-232000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ056-232000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ057-232000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-232000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
