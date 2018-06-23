NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Numerous

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Numerous

showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

