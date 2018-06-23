NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:38 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
539 FPUS51 KBGM 231731
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-232000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Numerous
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ015-232000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ016-232000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ017-232000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ018-232000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ022-232000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ023-232000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ024-232000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ025-232000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ036-232000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ037-232000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Numerous
showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ044-232000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with
scattered showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ045-232000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with
scattered showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ046-232000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with
scattered showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ055-232000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ056-232000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with
scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ057-232000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with
scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ062-232000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with
scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
