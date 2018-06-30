NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot.,

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear., with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot.,

with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot.,

with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot.,

with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot.,

with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot.,

with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear., with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot.,

with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot.,

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear., with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot.,

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot.,

with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot.,

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot.,

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot., with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

