NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs around

80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

