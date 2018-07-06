NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late
this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late
this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
