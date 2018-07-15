NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
NYZ009-152000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ015-152000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ016-152000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ017-152000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ018-152000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ022-152000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-152000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ024-152000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ025-152000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ036-152000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ037-152000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-152000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ045-152000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ046-152000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ055-152000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ056-152000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ057-152000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-152000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
