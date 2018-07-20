NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018

NYZ009-202000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ015-202000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ016-202000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ017-202000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ018-202000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ022-202000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ023-202000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ024-202000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ025-202000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ036-202000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ037-202000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ044-202000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ045-202000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ046-202000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ055-202000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ056-202000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ057-202000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ062-202000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

