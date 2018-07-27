NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Thunderstorms

likely, mainly this evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds and large hail this evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

