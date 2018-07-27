NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
153 FPUS51 KBGM 272231
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
NYZ009-280815-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ015-280815-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ016-280815-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ017-280815-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-280815-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-280815-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ023-280815-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ024-280815-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-280815-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ036-280815-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-280815-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-280815-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-280815-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ046-280815-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ055-280815-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ056-280815-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ057-280815-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-280815-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
631 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Thunderstorms
likely, mainly this evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging
winds and large hail this evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
