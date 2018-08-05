NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
NYZ009-052000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ015-052000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ016-052000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ017-052000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ018-052000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ022-052000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ023-052000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ024-052000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ025-052000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ036-052000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ037-052000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ044-052000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ045-052000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ046-052000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ055-052000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ056-052000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ057-052000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ062-052000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
