NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
NYZ009-112000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ015-112000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ016-112000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ017-112000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ018-112000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ022-112000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ023-112000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ024-112000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ025-112000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ036-112000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ037-112000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-112000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ045-112000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ046-112000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ055-112000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ056-112000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ057-112000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-112000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
